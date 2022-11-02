Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.61. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 3,076 shares trading hands.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 75.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.