AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERCO Stock Down 1.4 %

UHAL opened at $566.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.91. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $447.92 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.