America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ATAX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,651 shares of company stock worth $88,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.