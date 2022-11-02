Analysts Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $180.25

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 81,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 132,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 52,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.