Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $93.69

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equities downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 753.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 226,024 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

