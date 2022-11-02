Andrew Bellinger Sells 10,000 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Bellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

