AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AU opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

