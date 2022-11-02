Anthony M. Tang Sells 5,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

CATY stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

