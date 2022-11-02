Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.65. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 5,114 shares traded.

Separately, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 1.2 %

About Anywhere Real Estate

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $839.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

