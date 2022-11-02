Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri Sells 176,299 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luca Maestri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

