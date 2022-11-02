Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.