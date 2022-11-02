AppLovin (APP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 568,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

