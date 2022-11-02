Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 60,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,555 shares.The stock last traded at $56.66 and had previously closed at $56.68.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

