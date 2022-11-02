Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LFG opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. Archaea Energy has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $26.11.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

