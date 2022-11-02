Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ares Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after acquiring an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after buying an additional 133,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 846,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $14,094,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

