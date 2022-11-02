Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.20.

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,548,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

