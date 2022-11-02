Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Several research firms have commented on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($133.67) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Arkema Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $80.48 on Friday. Arkema has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $152.18. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

