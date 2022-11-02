Arrow Electronics (ARW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $5.27-5.43 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $5.27-$5.43 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

