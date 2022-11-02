ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Robert W. Baird

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 26.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

