Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
ASPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.70.
Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance
NYSE:ASPN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $491.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
