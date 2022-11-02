Assetmark Inc. Acquires 8,516 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 306.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

