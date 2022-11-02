Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,332 BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.