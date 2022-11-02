Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 365.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.53. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.