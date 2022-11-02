Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 515.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,197,000 after purchasing an additional 616,595 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.6 %

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Shares of PBR opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

