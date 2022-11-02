Assetmark Inc. Buys 273 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.76. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,644 shares of company stock worth $1,451,140 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

