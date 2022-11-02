Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 426,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.8 %

KSS stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

