Assetmark Inc. Has $186,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 34.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.