Assetmark Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $638.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.98. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.08.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

