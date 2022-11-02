Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $151,111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Insider Activity

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.