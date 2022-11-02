Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,878 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

