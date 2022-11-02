Assetmark Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

