Assetmark Inc. Sells 65 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,424. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $196.97 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

