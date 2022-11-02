Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,788 shares in the company, valued at $73,381,460.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.
- On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14.
- On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42.
- On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.
- On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Featured Stories
