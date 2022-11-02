Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
Atomera Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Atomera has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $220.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.65.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
