Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Atomera has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $220.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

About Atomera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.