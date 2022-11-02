AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim to $154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $18,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares in the company, valued at $909,512,190.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

