Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading 4.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.03. 39,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,620,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41.
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
