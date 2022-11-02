Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading 4.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.03. 39,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,620,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 26.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,115,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,383,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.