Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

