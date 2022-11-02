Aviva PLC Acquires 139,662 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,427,000 after purchasing an additional 881,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

