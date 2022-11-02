Aviva PLC Acquires 2,521 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp Trading Up 4.0 %

BAP stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.21. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

