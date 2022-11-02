Aviva PLC Acquires 39,383 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $37,821,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.