Aviva PLC Acquires 45,194 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 50.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

