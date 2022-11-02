Aviva PLC Acquires 4,793 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

