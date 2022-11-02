Aviva PLC Acquires 98,426 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aviva PLC grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Union worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Western Union Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.