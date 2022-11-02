Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Teradyne Profile



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

