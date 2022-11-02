Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $8,975,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

