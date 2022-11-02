Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $919.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,711.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 194.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $874.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $840.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.