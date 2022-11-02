Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,730 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Aramark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

