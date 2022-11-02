Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

