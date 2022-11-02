Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.