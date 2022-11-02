Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

